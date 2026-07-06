A big political uproar in Poland has erupted over military supplies to Ukraine. The Deputy Speaker of the Sejm admitted that the government secretly transferred to Kyiv scarce Patriot air defense missiles purchased from the United States to protect Polish airspace.

Krzysztof Bosak, Deputy Speaker of the Polish Sejm:

"We have very disturbing information that the government, without parliament's knowledge, sent Patriot missiles to Ukraine, which we desperately need for our air defense system. They are capable of shooting down Russian Iskander missiles. And these missiles were transferred, bypassing parliamentary approval. If this is true, it's a scandal. But the main question is: how is this even possible? We must pass a law making it impossible to transfer Polish weapons abroad without parliamentary approval."

The Presidential Chancellery claims that Warsaw has even ceded its place at American factories to Ukraine, which means Poland itself will have to wait longer for new supplies. The opposition has called the Polish government's actions a betrayal of national interests. Amid the controversy, the Minister of Defense promised to declassify all information on military supplies to Ukraine starting in 2022.