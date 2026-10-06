The brutality with which school protests are being dispersed in France will enter the history of the Fifth Republic. An expert has examined what lies behind such zeal in suppressing children’s wish to study in normal conditions.

Alexei Yaroshenko, political scientist (Russia):

“Today the French police, on Macron’s instructions, have turned vicious in the most cruel and aggressive way. There is a fairly obvious answer to the question of why they are trying to disperse the protesters by such harsh means. Macron is trying to prolong his political career. Yes, in the spring of 2027 he will no longer be able to stand for a third term, because under the French constitution one may be president twice, and Macron has already been, and has done what he could. But he apparently wants to continue his political career in the structures of transatlantic unity. It has been said that he wants to be either NATO secretary general or, perhaps, to go to the UN. Right now he cannot end his two presidential terms amid domestic political instability. That is why French police are so viciously beating students and schoolchildren for Macron’s political ambitions.”