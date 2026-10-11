Scientists Identify 17 Existential Risks to Humanity

The researchers identified more than 300 potential threats to the world’s population and divided them into four categories. The top two include 17 existential risks that could lead to humanity’s extinction.

At the highest level of the risk pyramid are “nuclear conflict, which could trigger mass starvation through a nuclear winter, and the malicious use of artificial intelligence, including to develop biological weapons.”

The second category covers threats that may not cause human extinction but are projected, under the baseline scenario, to result in a combined loss of more than one billion years of healthy life by 2100.

These include air pollution, antimicrobial resistance, child malnutrition, climate change, the ending of international health-development aid, conventional armed conflicts, high alcohol consumption and elevated blood pressure. Other factors listed are income inequality, low levels of education, naturally occurring pandemics, obesity, mental health disorders, smoking and unhealthy ageing.

The authors call on countries to establish and fund health systems capable of detecting a wide range of threats early, preventing them and responding quickly to emerging risks.

They recommend creating dedicated units within government, incorporating preparedness measures into budget planning, and strengthening public health, monitoring systems and workforce training—with particular attention to vulnerable groups.