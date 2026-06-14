SCO Secretary-General: About 20 countries applied to join organization

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1b76cfe5-718e-4614-aebd-0382a694d5ee/conversions/b42f24f1-3d83-4020-a679-8892ab177859-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1b76cfe5-718e-4614-aebd-0382a694d5ee/conversions/b42f24f1-3d83-4020-a679-8892ab177859-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1b76cfe5-718e-4614-aebd-0382a694d5ee/conversions/b42f24f1-3d83-4020-a679-8892ab177859-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1b76cfe5-718e-4614-aebd-0382a694d5ee/conversions/b42f24f1-3d83-4020-a679-8892ab177859-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

As Nurlan Yermekbayev, Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), announced at a reception dedicated to the SCO's 25th anniversary, approximately 20 countries have applied to join the organization, each in its own status, RIA Novosti reports.

"Currently, there is increased interest in the organization from the global community; approximately 20 applications for accession to the SCO, in one status or another, are in the application pool," Yermekbayev said.

According to him, this demonstrates the demand for the SCO's values and principles.