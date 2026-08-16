Search Efforts Hampered as Indonesia Counts Rising Quake Victims

The death toll from the earthquake in Indonesia has climbed to 51, with more than 100 people injured, TASS reports citing the Associated Press.

Approximately 5,000 residents have been forced to leave their homes. The disaster destroyed more than 900 buildings and damaged another 450 houses.

Rescue services have cleared the bulk of the landslide debris and reopened roads leading to previously isolated settlements. Persistent problems with communications and power outages, however, continue to hinder search-and-rescue operations.

The magnitude 7.7 quake struck East Nusa Tenggara province. According to the Jakarta Globe, government and residential buildings, schools, medical facilities, and religious institutions were damaged on the island of Flores