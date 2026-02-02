Searches Conducted at Elon Musk's Company Office in France

The French offices of Company X have been searched by the country's cybercrime unit, in conjunction with Interpol. The operation is part of an investigation launched last January. The basis for the searches is accusations that X is using an algorithm for foreign interference.

The company is owned by billionaire Elon Musk. He has been invited to appear for questioning in April 2026 as the platform's de facto and legal director.

Telegram founder Pavel Durov commented on the searches at the French offices of the social network X, which were announced today by the Paris prosecutor's office. His reaction to this event was published on the social media platform X.

"French police are currently conducting a search of X's office in Paris. France is the only country in the world that criminally punishes all social networks that offer people any kind of freedom (Telegram, X, TikTok, etc.). Make no mistake: this is not a free country," Durov's statement reads.