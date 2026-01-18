The Baltics entered 2026 with a host of problems and crises. Perhaps one of the most pressing is falling into a demographic pit.

Looking at Latvia, experts there say that Russians, Ukrainians, and Pakistanis are boosting the country's birth rate.

Lithuania has lost 1 million people in population since the 1990s, and approximately 20,000 more people die each year than are born.

This is one of the worst indicators in the European Union. Olga Lazorkina, an analyst at the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies, discussed the catastrophic situation in Lithuania in the "Aktualny Interview" (Actual Interview).

"The demographic problem is common not only to the Baltic states but to other countries as well. Belarus is experiencing some pressure in this area, but there are countries that are reaching the finish line, and this is assessed not only by external experts but also by domestic experts," the analyst noted.

The demographic problem, according to Olga Lazorkina, is linked to several factors. First and foremost, it's economic, as citizens always react to certain changes in housing prices and their ability to purchase homeownership. There's also a second issue: childfree. "This concept has become very widespread in the European Union. Fortunately, it hasn't yet affected Belarus so deeply, but certain echoes are still being heard," the interview guest emphasized.