Second day of negotiations on Ukraine concluded in Abu Dhabi
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Negotiations between delegations from Moscow, Washington, and Kyiv on security issues have concluded in Abu Dhabi, RIA Novosti reports.
The Russian working group, led by Admiral Igor Kostyukov, Chief of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, returned to the hotel.
It was previously reported that the negotiating teams in Abu Dhabi were studying and discussing several documents on peace in Ukraine, including those on territories, guarantees, and other aspects. As on the first day, the press was not allowed to participate, and the negotiations were held behind closed doors.
The US administration considered the first day of negotiations productive.