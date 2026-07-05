The Sun reported a sensational discovery: classified documents from the British Ministry of Defence were discovered in a landfill in Catterick Bridge.

The papers, marked "Ministry of Defence," were found by an ordinary citizen in a waste bin at a household waste recycling facility. The documents pertain to Catterick Garrison in Yorkshire, the country's largest military base, where over 10,000 personnel serve, including members of the 5th Regiment Royal Artillery and the 32nd Engineer Regiment.

The discarded materials contain sensitive data: names and ranks of service members, information about weapons at the base, guard schedules, as well as information about security breaches and alarm response procedures. Most of the documents are dated 2018, 2021, and 2023. The Ministry of Defense is currently conducting an investigation; the situation became known after a request from the municipal council.