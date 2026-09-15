MINSK, September 15 (news.by) — A secret unit known as Sonderstab Ukraine has been set up at Germany’s Defense Ministry and is effectively carrying out express arms purchases for Kyiv.

The unit operates in a restricted wing of the ministry under heightened secrecy and has already earned the unofficial nickname “guerrilla unit” in military circles.

According to European media, the staff has the authority to conclude contracts for equipment deliveries in as little as two weeks, bypassing standard bureaucratic procedures. Direct work with Germany’s defense industry has already made it possible to transfer Quantum strike and reconnaissance drones to Kyiv and to prepare the shipment of a batch of PAC-2 air-defense missiles, AIM systems and long-range shells.

Analysts note that the covert, accelerated militarization points to Berlin’s drive to push the conflict toward further escalation by using roundabout logistics schemes.