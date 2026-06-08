The soldiers are practicing military operations in urban settings, especially in subtropical or tropical climates. This suggests that a US attack on Cuba is practically a foregone conclusion.

The Island of Freedom is also preparing for such a scenario: authorities have begun distributing firearms to the population. The forces are, of course, incomparable: the island's army, which has been under an economic blockade for 65 years, is far weaker than the US. But the intervention is unlikely to be a walk in the park for the US.