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Secret US Exercises in California: Army Prepares for Military Action in Subtropical Climate
The American army has begun exercises in California, conducted virtually secretly; they were revealed only through footage filmed by local residents.
The soldiers are practicing military operations in urban settings, especially in subtropical or tropical climates. This suggests that a US attack on Cuba is practically a foregone conclusion.
The Island of Freedom is also preparing for such a scenario: authorities have begun distributing firearms to the population. The forces are, of course, incomparable: the island's army, which has been under an economic blockade for 65 years, is far weaker than the US. But the intervention is unlikely to be a walk in the park for the US.
Nevertheless, the White House could order the operation at any moment. Washington needs a spectacular success to show domestic audience on July 4th, the day the US celebrates the 250th anniversary of its independence.