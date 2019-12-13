Gaza Strip on threshold of humanitarian disaster - no access to water, food and fuel

The situation in the Gaza Strip is approaching a humanitarian catastrophe. According to statements of the UN, the last eight days the territory is in complete isolation - no access to water, food and fuel. There are only enough supplies for a few days. The organization has again appealed to humanitarian organizations to grant access to Gaza and warns of possible war crimes. The Israeli military's demand for Palestinians to move south could amount to "forcible transfer of civilians - in violation of international law." At the same time, the King of Jordan and the President of Egypt said that they will not accept refugees, but are ready to send them to Europe.