Gaza Strip turning into graveyard for children." Guterres' statement draws sharp criticism from Israeli Foreign Ministry

The situation in the Middle East conflict zone on the eve discussed the UN Security Council. And once again the participants of the closed meeting could not agree on the text of the resolution. The Secretary General of the organization addressed the international community, saying that the humanitarian crisis in Gaza has grown into a crisis of humanity. Guterres accused both sides of escalating the conflict. Israel for indiscriminate strikes on civilian targets, and Hamas for continuing to shell and use civilians as human shields. The Secretary General said that in the face of the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip, further delay is unacceptable.