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Gaza Strip turning into graveyard for children." Guterres' statement draws sharp criticism from Israeli Foreign Ministry
The situation in the Middle East conflict zone on the eve discussed the UN Security Council. And once again the participants of the closed meeting could not agree on the text of the resolution. The Secretary General of the organization addressed the international community, saying that the humanitarian crisis in Gaza has grown into a crisis of humanity. Guterres accused both sides of escalating the conflict. Israel for indiscriminate strikes on civilian targets, and Hamas for continuing to shell and use civilians as human shields. The Secretary General said that in the face of the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip, further delay is unacceptable.
António Guterres, UN Secretary-General:
“The Gaza Strip is turning into a graveyard for children. Hundreds of girls and boys are reportedly dying or being injured every day. More journalists have been killed in four weeks than in any other conflict in the last three decades. More UN staff have been killed than in any comparable period in our organization's history.”
Israel's foreign minister criticized the UN secretary general's statements
Guterres' statement drew sharp criticism from Israel's foreign minister. On social network he literally shamed the Secretary General, recalling that among the hostages of Hamas are more than 30 minors, among them a 9-month-old infant. On Thursday, the UN Security Council will hold an open meeting on the situation in the region.