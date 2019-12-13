EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Families with children from different parts of Ukraine arrive at Belarusian border

Families with children and elderly people from different cities continue arriving at the Belarusian border. A large group of 47 people arrived: 15 men, 21 women and 11 children. They are all from different cities - Kiev, Zhitomir, Gostomel, Vinnitsa, Donetsk and Lugansk.

The Russian military helped them to get to the Belarusian border via a humanitarian corridor. Those who were not met by their relatives and acquaintances were placed in hotels in Narovlya and Mozyr.

