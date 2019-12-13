3.41 RUB
3.36 USD
3.54 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Families with children from different parts of Ukraine arrive at Belarusian border
Families with children and elderly people from different cities continue arriving at the Belarusian border. A large group of 47 people arrived: 15 men, 21 women and 11 children. They are all from different cities - Kiev, Zhitomir, Gostomel, Vinnitsa, Donetsk and Lugansk.
The Russian military helped them to get to the Belarusian border via a humanitarian corridor. Those who were not met by their relatives and acquaintances were placed in hotels in Narovlya and Mozyr.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarus is an island of security, stability, and peace
Belarus supplies food, technology, trains and develops personnel for African continent
Belarusian Foreign Minister proposed modern ways to solve migration crisis in European Union
Volfovich: Belarus demonstrates initiative to solve problem of illegal migration
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All