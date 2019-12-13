Families with children from different parts of Ukraine arrive at Belarusian border

Families with children and elderly people from different cities continue arriving at the Belarusian border. A large group of 47 people arrived: 15 men, 21 women and 11 children. They are all from different cities - Kiev, Zhitomir, Gostomel, Vinnitsa, Donetsk and Lugansk.



The Russian military helped them to get to the Belarusian border via a humanitarian corridor. Those who were not met by their relatives and acquaintances were placed in hotels in Narovlya and Mozyr.



