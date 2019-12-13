3.41 RUB
Semibratov: Harsh media censorship reigns in Poland, it is reminiscent of situation in Ukraine
To hide its obvious failures and problems that Warsaw has created itself, the ruling party has maximally cleaned up the information space in the country. This is the opinion of Evgeny Semibratov, deputy director of the Institute for Strategic Research and Forecasts at PFUR.
Evgeny Semibratov:
"Poland, which fancies itself as a democratic and fair country, one of the lights of the European Union, establishes the toughest censorship in the best Orwellian traditions. And at the same time they start shouting that there is no freedom of speech in Russia or Belarus. Poles, simply resorting to the tools of prohibition, are trying to hide their own problems, which they themselves have created, trying to clean up the information space as much as possible."
"This story reminds me of the situation in the information sector of Ukraine," the expert said. - The feeling is that they have studied from the same textbooks or read the same manuals, because the office of the Ukrainian President has also systematically cleaned up the entire information space, and now there is only one point of view there".
