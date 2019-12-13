3.41 RUB
Secessionist sentiments in United States: 25 state governors sign petition in support of Texas
While the Biden administration is concerned about Ukraine, separatism is gaining momentum in the United States. 25 governors of American states have signed a petition in support of Texas, which opposed the federal government.
Trump also called on all concerned states to send their forces to Texas to protect the southern border of the country from the infiltration of illegal migrants. Republicans appealed to the population of Texas with a request to mobilize: the locals create a kind of patrols that work together with the National Guard.
The Texit movement is gaining strength again in the state: its followers have already repeatedly tried to raise the issue of secession from the country
