Secessionist sentiments in United States: 25 state governors sign petition in support of Texas

While the Biden administration is concerned about Ukraine, separatism is gaining momentum in the United States. 25 governors of American states have signed a petition in support of Texas, which opposed the federal government.

Trump also called on all concerned states to send their forces to Texas to protect the southern border of the country from the infiltration of illegal migrants. Republicans appealed to the population of Texas with a request to mobilize: the locals create a kind of patrols that work together with the National Guard.