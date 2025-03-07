3.58 BYN
Serbia Strengthens Ties with BRICS
A group for cooperation with the organization has been established in the country's parliament
Serbia is moving closer to BRICS. A group for cooperation with the organization has been established in the country's parliament and is currently undergoing the formalization process. As it was noted earlier by President Aleksandar Vučić, BRICS enjoys significant popularity among the Serbian population, with approval ratings now comparable to those for the European Union.
While Belgrade does not intend to abandon its path toward the EU, the politician does not rule out the possibility of holding a referendum in the near future, with BRICS as a key question.