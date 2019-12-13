PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Serbia announces its intention to join BRICS

More and more countries are disappointed with the European Union. Now Belgrade has also announced that it may join BRICS because of blackmail and threats from the EU. The Serbian Deputy Prime Minister also pointed to the selective approach of European politicians to fulfill obligations to Belgrade.

Such actions may reorient the country to join BRICS instead of joining the EU. The politician stressed that if the EU foreign policy representative thinks that Belgrade will de facto or de jure recognize Kosovo in exchange for future EU accession, he can forget about Serbia.

Earlier, due to the lack of progress in the intention to get into the EU, Turkey applied for BRICS membership.

