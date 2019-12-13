Serious aggravation in Middle East - Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Tehran

The attention of the entire world community is focused on the Middle East - there is a serious escalation there. Overnight, Israel has struck two capitals. Ismail Haniyeh, head of the Hamas politburo, was killed in Tehran. The movement said it was the result of an Israeli raid.

Another strike, this time on a facility in Beirut, eliminated a high-ranking Hezbollah commander. Iran promises not to let Jewish insolence go unanswered, and Palestine calls for Jihad.

Complete deja vu of almost 4 months ago. Israel is once again increasing security measures at its borders, as well as at its diplomatic missions around the world. The Olympic team in Paris has even more security. And the country's residents are in anticipation of a major war.