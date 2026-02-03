news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/08e18603-fc11-4c2b-a03e-c006c2d199d3/conversions/ca4b87f3-161d-421b-9d40-b21a3013b97e-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/08e18603-fc11-4c2b-a03e-c006c2d199d3/conversions/ca4b87f3-161d-421b-9d40-b21a3013b97e-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/08e18603-fc11-4c2b-a03e-c006c2d199d3/conversions/ca4b87f3-161d-421b-9d40-b21a3013b97e-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/08e18603-fc11-4c2b-a03e-c006c2d199d3/conversions/ca4b87f3-161d-421b-9d40-b21a3013b97e-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, held on January 19-23, 2026, the "green" agenda was actively discussed, and US President Donald Trump downright criticized it, declaring that the whole thing was a Chinese ploy to bleed Europeans and Americans for money.

But for a long time, it was the Europeans and Americans who were demanding a "green" transition, setting deadlines—at first, they talked about 2030, now about 2040-2050, because they are not yet ready to fully transition to green energy. Sergei Rachkov, a member of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, shared his opinion on the current situation.

He immediately stated that he attributes this to lobbying, which is highly developed in the US. It's enough to recall Al Gore, the 45th vice president of the United States, who received the Nobel Peace Prize for his work on global warming. Trump, however, is currently disputing this.

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/018ac5db-3ae8-42e1-90be-3cb143f6d45f/conversions/a83029ac-86e9-4ee0-a3cd-0baa8f1b6fa9-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/018ac5db-3ae8-42e1-90be-3cb143f6d45f/conversions/a83029ac-86e9-4ee0-a3cd-0baa8f1b6fa9-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/018ac5db-3ae8-42e1-90be-3cb143f6d45f/conversions/a83029ac-86e9-4ee0-a3cd-0baa8f1b6fa9-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/018ac5db-3ae8-42e1-90be-3cb143f6d45f/conversions/a83029ac-86e9-4ee0-a3cd-0baa8f1b6fa9-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

"China, by the way, is developing 'green' technologies, and the US President is concerned that China has a significant presence in the US market, while the Americans themselves have done virtually nothing in this area. They just approved a $369 billion program, but the US President immediately canceled it because it's a huge amount of money, and especially because he doesn't believe in a 'green' economy," the deputy explained on the Spotlight Interview program.