Sergei Rachkov Explains Why Trump Sharply Criticizes Green Economy
At the World Economic Forum in Davos, held on January 19-23, 2026, the "green" agenda was actively discussed, and US President Donald Trump downright criticized it, declaring that the whole thing was a Chinese ploy to bleed Europeans and Americans for money.
But for a long time, it was the Europeans and Americans who were demanding a "green" transition, setting deadlines—at first, they talked about 2030, now about 2040-2050, because they are not yet ready to fully transition to green energy. Sergei Rachkov, a member of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, shared his opinion on the current situation.
He immediately stated that he attributes this to lobbying, which is highly developed in the US. It's enough to recall Al Gore, the 45th vice president of the United States, who received the Nobel Peace Prize for his work on global warming. Trump, however, is currently disputing this.
"China, by the way, is developing 'green' technologies, and the US President is concerned that China has a significant presence in the US market, while the Americans themselves have done virtually nothing in this area. They just approved a $369 billion program, but the US President immediately canceled it because it's a huge amount of money, and especially because he doesn't believe in a 'green' economy," the deputy explained on the Spotlight Interview program.
The Chinese, in his opinion, are taking a more balanced approach, not relying entirely on hydrocarbons but also developing 'green' technologies. But most importantly, Trump understands (and not just because he's a fan of oil and gas, although this is crucial for US national security) that if his country pursues a purely 'green' economy, it will definitely lose ground to China in terms of economic size. The interviewee emphasized that the American leader cannot allow this, which is why he criticizes these approaches, simply mocking the Europeans. But he does so with the goal of strengthening the US position in the European market, as well as to squeeze out Europeans in Western Hemisphere markets, where they are present. "There is a serious struggle for markets and energy," Sergei Rachkov concluded.