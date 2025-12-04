Analyst Sergey Dik noted that, while attempting to discuss a peace plan for Ukraine, reparations, the size of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and security guarantees in addition to territorial concessions all came up at once.

These key areas still require discussion, but the point, perhaps, is not to put pressure on Volodymyr Zelensky, but for the US to finally put pressure on the European Union, which is Zelensky's puppet master. Will US leader Donald Trump be able to put pressure on them, given his goal of finalizing the rare earth metals deal?

"Including rare earth minerals. These are the interests of BlackRock, which owns a huge amount of Ukraine's fertile land. I hope they'll push through. I'd like these negotiations to result in further discussion of the plan prepared jointly by the Europeans, the US, and Ukraine. They're now announcing that they've reached some kind of consensus and proposal," the analyst noted. However, on the other hand, there's a feeling this is simply an attempt to drag out the negotiations. Everyone understands that the Europeans will add clauses that Russia won't even consider.

"Part of the equation, as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio put it, is Russia's responsibility to resolve this issue. I think this will really drag out the negotiations from the Europeans' perspective, as they'll offer terms unacceptable to Russia," added Sergei Dik. And then the EU will say that Russia has refused to seek compromise and doesn't want peace.

According to the interlocutor, the sword of Damocles hangs over European leaders: the advancement of Russian troops into Ukrainian territory.