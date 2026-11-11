A session of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is taking place in Moscow. The main topics of the meeting are improving the collective security system and analyzing current international and regional threats. The meeting of the leaders of the participating countries is taking place against the backdrop of ongoing tensions along the western borders of the organization's area of responsibility, making it particularly significant.

CSTO Approves Plans through 2030

Following the summit, the signing of approximately 20 multilateral documents is planned. Central among these are the final Declaration of the Collective Security Council and the CSTO Anti-Terrorism Strategy through 2030. Furthermore, the heads of state will approve an action plan to commemorate the 35th anniversary of the Collective Security Treaty signing and the 25th anniversary of the organization establishment. A decision is also expected to transfer the CSTO chairmanship from Russia to Tajikistan, effective January 1, 2027. Meanwhile, NATO exercises are underway in the Baltic and Eastern European countries, which Moscow and Minsk view as a direct buildup of military presence near their borders. Staff exercises began in Lithuania in early November. Earlier in June, Lithuania, Poland, and France conducted large-scale maneuvers called "Gallant Boar 2026" in the Suwalki Gap, a strategically vulnerable area at the junction of the borders of Poland, Lithuania, Belarus, and the Kaliningrad region.

CSTO's Objective is to Strengthen Peace

Igor Korol, military analyst and head of the Brest Region branch of the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies:

"The Collective Security Treaty Organization's goals have always been and remain, first and foremost, strengthening peace, international and regional security, and stability. Secondly, of course, is the collective defense of the independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty of its member states. At the same time, our Union has always prioritized political and diplomatic methods to achieve its goals. And this is our fundamental difference from, say, the aggressive NATO bloc."

CSTO Notes Increase of NATO's Military Presence

The CSTO Secretary General previously explicitly stated that the Organization is "concerned by the increase in the military presence of NATO countries and their deployment on the territory of Poland and the Baltic republics." According to him, active construction of fortifications is underway on the other side of the Belarusian-Polish and Belarusian-Lithuanian borders, which the CSTO is closely monitoring. Thus, NATO exercises in Lithuania and Poland are becoming not just a background phenomenon, but a key irritant directly influencing the agenda of the Moscow summit and the nature of the documents signed. The current situation obliges the CSTO to respond by institutionally enshrining a common anti-terrorism and defense agenda for years to come.

The signing of the Anti-Terrorism Strategy until 2030 and the anniversary declaration is intended to demonstrate the unity of the participating countries in the face of external challenges. Under these circumstances, one of the questions that remains is not the number of documents signed, but whether the parties will be able to develop de-escalation mechanisms capable of preventing an accidental clash along the line of contact between the interests of the CSTO and NATO.