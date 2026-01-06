3.67 BYN
Seven days of mourning declared in Venezuela
Text by:Editorial office news.by
A seven-day mourning has been declared in Venezuela in memory of those killed during the US military operation.
According to The Washington Post, the death toll has reached 75, including Venezuelan and Cuban troops, as well as civilians. Acting President Delcy Rodriguez called the incident an "attack on sovereignty" and called for national unity.
Fox News also reports that there are casualties on the American side. Seven US service members were wounded during the operation to capture Nicolás Maduro and his wife.