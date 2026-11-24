Seven European Union member states have called for the revocation of visas for athletes from Belarus and Russia, as well as for stricter visa issuance policies for all citizens of these two nations. In doing so, they have explicitly stated—for the first time—that they view sports as "inseparable from geopolitics," reports TASS.

"It is simply impossible to separate sports from geopolitics," the European edition of *Politico* quotes from a letter sent to the European Commission by the leaders of Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Finland, Sweden, and Estonia.

According to the signatories, the return of Russian athletes to competitions in Europe would constitute a "victory for Russia"—an outcome the EU must not allow.

In addition to a total ban on EU visas for athletes from Belarus and Russia, the group has urged that visas be denied even to those athletes who might otherwise be permitted to compete under a neutral flag. They also advocate for tighter regulations regarding the issuance of standard tourist visas.

These proposals have already been incorporated by the European Commission into the EU’s 22nd sanctions package against Russia, though they have yet to secure the support of all 27 member states.

Politico notes that the leaders of these seven countries intend to persuade the remaining EU member states to agree to these visa restrictions during the upcoming summit in Brussels—scheduled for November 26–27—which will focus on the European budget and the financing of the conflict in Ukraine.