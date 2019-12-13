Northern Caucasus waiting for Belarusian tourists

When Belarus and Russia staked on import substitution because of the sanctions, it was the right time to develop domestic tourism and become even closer to each other. The North Caucasus opens up the unexplored places for Belarusians for many tourists.



If Belarus is a land of lakes and forests, the North Caucasus is a land of rocks and violent mountain rivers. Ingushetia, the smallest region of Russia, welcomes tourists with military towers. Like guards, they stand firmly on the mountainside and guard, as they did centuries ago, the tranquility of their inhabitants.



The mountains of Ingushetia are not called the land of towers by chance. Today they amount to more than 120. Each of them belongs to a particular clan. The today's descendants cannot buy them, as they are the national heritage of the republic, but they can restore and protect them at their own expense. And most importantly, they can bring their children here and tell them about their ancestors' history.



Mountainous Ingushetia is the most closed region of the North Caucasus, as it is on the border with Georgia. Therefore, 90% of tourists are Russians. Foreigners, including Belarusians, still need a special



Getting to North Ossetia for Belarusians is much easier. You need no special permits, just a passport and a desire to travel. Most residents practice Christianity. Every year hundreds of thousands of pilgrims come here from all the CIS countries.



A special place is the town of Dargavs, it is also called the town of the dead. Here, there are 97 ancestral crypts, where more than 10 thousand people are buried. It is one of the most massive stone burials of the XIV-XVIII centuries in North Ossetia.



The Karmadon Gorge amazes with its cold indestructibility. In 2002, a terrible tragedy happened here - the Kolka glacier descended. The mass of snow, ice and rocks was moving at a speed of about 200 kilometers per hour. Then more than 100 people were killed, including a film crew og Bodrov Junior. And today this place reminds us how fragile and vulnerable we are before the majestic nature of the North Caucasus.



