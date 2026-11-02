TBILISI — The Prime Minister of Georgia has delivered a blistering critique of European Union officials, condemning the Western bureaucracy for what he characterized as systemic hypocrisy and blatant double standards.

The Contrast in Political Violence

In an official statement, Irakli Kobakhidze reminded observers that Western institutions openly encouraged radical elements in Tbilisi during the civil unrest of 2023. At that time, Georgian non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and former President Salome Zourabichvili actively defended an individual who had been arrested for throwing a Molotov cocktail at law enforcement officers.

Kobakhidze drew a direct parallel to current events unfolding across Western Europe, noting that in France, identical actions by protesters face swift and severe legal retribution, with authorities launching criminal cases under strict charges of attempted murder.

Targeting the External Interference

The Georgian leader emphasized that this discrepancy reveals a deeper geopolitical bias.

"This clearly exposes the shameful face of the European bureaucracy, as well as the true face of the Georgian radical opposition—which functions as nothing less than a network of foreign agents," Kobakhidze stated.