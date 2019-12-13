EU suspends visa facilitation agreement with Russia

New Iron Curtain was initiated by the West. The agreement between the European Union and the Russian Federation on a simplified visa regime has been suspended since today. It does not mean a complete ban on entering the country, which, for example, was sought by the Baltic States and Poland.



However, from now on the Schengen visas for Russians are more expensive and will take up to 45 days to be issued. Moscow promised to respond to the European Union with no less sensitive measures. By now, almost all eastern EU countries have closed their land borders to tourists from Russia - only Finland allows entry, although it has reduced visa issuance.



