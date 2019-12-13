3.42 RUB
Six Ukrainian drones destroyed overnight over Russian territory
Air defense systems last night shot down six Ukrainian drones over the territory of the Russian Federation, BELTA reports.
"During the past night, another attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using aircraft-type UAVs on objects on the territory of the Russian Federation was foiled," the defense ministry said.
Three drones were destroyed over the Voronezh region, one each over the Ryazan, Belgorod and Kursk Regions.
