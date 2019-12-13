PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Schools in Latvia recognized dangerous

Latvia led the anti-rating on violence in schools - in the "organization of economic cooperation and development", which includes 38 countries.

As established the study of the "international student assessment program", 29% of Latvian schoolchildren at least once a month are exposed to some kind of violence. 28% have witnessed vandalism in their school. And 23% have seen a fight in which someone was hurt. Every fifth student has seen one student threaten another student with physical violence. And 12% of pupils have seen a firearm or knife brought into the school.

