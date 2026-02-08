There is a prevailing belief that this surge of disclosures was merely a smokescreen, intended to divert attention from another explosive revelation. Millions of pages have now become publicly accessible, shedding light on one of the darkest and most clandestine stories of recent decades — the Epstein affair. These documents reveal where the true seat of power resides — in the Caribbean Sea. The actions of some of the most influential figures in America and beyond, carried out in that hidden realm, are often beyond description.

The materials mention individuals whose names are usually associated only with authority, wealth, and influence. A total degeneration: elites caught in scandals involving teenagers and even children. The burning question now is whether society can withstand the truth that is beginning to surface. Our coverage delves into the scandalous archive of the notorious pedophile financier.

January 30, Evening.

A brief line appears on the U.S. Department of Justice website: “Epstein Files.” No press release. No warning. No fanfare. Within seconds, the servers are overwhelmed with requests. Within a minute, major media outlets abandon their previous pursuits, realizing they’ve opened Pandora’s box — and it’s digital. Three million pages of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein’s case. An archive concealed for decades behind classifications, court agreements, edits, and political compromises has now been made accessible.

Todd Blanche, Deputy Attorney General of the United States:

“We are presenting over 3 million pages, including more than 2,000 video recordings and 180,000 images. Overall, this amounts to approximately 3.5 million pages, in accordance with the law. A few words about the videos and images: these include not only footage captured by Epstein or his associates but also a large amount of commercial pornography and images seized from Epstein’s devices — some of which he did not film himself or that were not created by anyone in his circle.”

Every time journalists try to explain who Jeffrey Epstein was, they face a paradox. A teacher without a diploma. A financier without clients. A millionaire without a legitimate business. A man who frequented the homes of presidents, billionaires, scientists, astronomers, philanthropists, yet left no clear trace of his wealth’s origins. The only certainty is that he was the creator of an underground sex empire for the elite.

UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer:

“Epstein’s victims endured trauma that most of us can scarcely comprehend. And they had to relive it over and over. They saw accountability delayed and often denied. I want to say to them: ‘I am sorry.’”

The “sex abuse factory” was not only involved in supplying young women to Western elites. Testimonies from alleged victims mention scenes of ritual violence. In connection with the released information, social media recalls the incident involving a Mexican model who escaped from Epstein’s party in 2009.

“They ate people! Disgusting! They ate people,” the model cries out desperately. “I didn’t know about the murders, but I had no idea they ate people!”

The Epstein “list” features the upper echelons of the ruling establishment. French President Emmanuel Macron is mentioned more than 200 times in the documents. There are reports of a dinner for the former Duke of York with a Russian girl, of David Copperfield and Claudia Schiffer getting engaged on Epstein’s island, and of Epstein gifting victims birthday tickets to illusionist shows.

Alongside Bill Gates, Epstein complained about illnesses contracted at pedophile parties. In 2013, the foundation established by the Microsoft founder took this matter seriously:

“Bill Gates is shifting his focus from software to hardware. The Microsoft founder is awarding a $100,000 grant to anyone who can develop a more advanced condom. This is part of his ‘Grand Challenges’ initiative,” reports a TV host.

Epstein was not a lone wolf. He was the head of a network operating on business principles: logistics, recruitment, quality control. And the new documents reveal this with alarming clarity. The case of the late financier continues to grow more scandalous with the names of prominent figures and new details of illicit connections. Ripples are spreading wide, and everyone is trying to cover their tracks.

Bill Gates, Entrepreneur (USA):

“I don’t know what he was thinking, whether he tried to attack me in some way, but I regret every minute spent with him. I apologize for what I did.”

A separate topic involves dramatic claims of Donald Trump’s alleged participation in pedophile activities. However, as is known, the FBI failed to find evidence in the late 2000s. Nonetheless, critics of the White House exploited the moment to stir controversy.

Donald Trump, U.S. President:

“I think it’s time to change the subject. For example, healthcare. Things that really matter to people.”

Reporter:

“What would you say to the victims who feel they have yet to see justice?”

Donald Trump:

“You’re horrible. You, personally — the worst reporter of all. That’s why CNN has no ratings — because of people like you. You’re a young woman, and I’ve never seen you smile. I’ve looked at you for ten years, and not once have I seen a smile or even a hint of one. Why? Because you know you’re lying.”

Epstein once boasted that he bought a minor girl from her mother — either from Czechoslovakia or Yugoslavia — offering her a job as a masseuse. She then entered into an intimate relationship with him. Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite and Epstein’s accomplice, recruited her in the late 1990s. Maxwell was detained and sentenced at the end of 2021.

Audrey Strauss, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York:

“Maxwell helped Epstein exploit underage girls, some not yet 14. She facilitated their introduction, interaction, and care. In some cases, she herself participated in the abuse. They had a whole methodology of seduction.”

Maxwell is the only one currently serving real prison time for her crimes. Epstein died by apparent suicide at the highly secure New York jail in 2019 — the official version. Alternative reports suggest he was silenced. He knew and saw too much. As for others, given their influence and bank balances, there is little concern. But it’s clear that after the horrors and orgies on Epstein’s island, the Western elite’s era of luck may be coming to an end.

Todd Blanche, Deputy Attorney General of the United States:

“We will investigate all the information we have. But attending Epstein’s parties is not a crime, no matter how horrible it sounds. Corresponding with Mr. Epstein is also not a crime.”