Europe has never learned the lessons of history, and it seems to have torn the entire pages out of its schoolbooks. Today is a historic day for Poland, which the country preferred to forget!

79 years ago, the forces of the First Belorussian Front liberated Warsaw from the Nazis. During the 5 years of occupation, the Nazis destroyed almost the entire city and all the industry. Only a sixth part remained out of a million pre-war population. In memory of the victory, a granite Monument to Brotherhood in Arms was erected near Warsaw. Today it was already dismantled, like most other Soviet monuments to the liberators of Poland.

History has been consigned to oblivion. Traditionally, there were no commemorative events in the country today, but there was a shameful trial of the well-known Polish activist Wojciech Olszański, who defends the historical truth.

Evgeny Belousov about the Polish shame.

Short memory is a scourge of today's Warsaw. This is footage made 4 years ago. Anniversary date of the liberation of the Polish capital from the Nazis. Belarusian and Russian diplomats, representatives of the diplomatic corps of a number of other countries, veterans and public figures traditionally took part in the commemorative events. But no one from the top Polish leadership came.

Indeed, the day, which was once a holiday for the whole of Poland, is not officially celebrated today, is deliberately hushed up or presented as a fake Russian propaganda. In the book "From Independence to Independence. History of Poland in 1918-1989", the information about the liberation of Polish land from German occupation is placed in the section "Loss of Independence". The date of Warsaw's liberation from Nazi captivity does not appear in the book at all. The younger generation, especially tomorrow's school graduates, to whom this book is addressed, will not have the opportunity to find out what happened on January 17, a few months before the Great Victory. And with what blood this victory was given.

On the other hand, they hear discussions about the fact that Poland, which lost about 6 million people during the Nazi occupation, which is about 18 percent of its population, in 1945, as they say, "only changed the occupier." They say that Soviet troops almost invaded Warsaw, or that they came when their support was no longer needed.

In short, the Polish authorities and the media and institutions under their control are juggling facts and conjectures as they see fit, for the sake of chance, and a real war has been declared on Soviet monuments.

Karol Nawrocki, Director of the Institute of National Remembrance of Poland:

“A symbol of the system that, hand in hand with Adolf Hitler, unleashed the World War II and thus the most tragic conflict in world history. It is a symbol of the system that after 1945 subjugated and colonized half of Europe, including our country, Poland.”

Poland holds the record for the number of destroyed monuments to Soviet soldiers.

Poland is the absolute record holder for the number of destroyed monuments to Soviet soldiers. Last year, out of 561 monuments to Red Army soldiers, only about a hundred remained in the country, and the number of monuments is rapidly decreasing.

Those who shed their blood for the current ungrateful generation of Poles are especially hurt by the news about the struggle with memory. It's hard to find the words when faced with such meanness.

Czesław Varslavan, veteran of the Great Patriotic War:

“I shed my blood in Poland. More than 600,000 Soviet soldiers and officers gave their lives for the liberation of Poland. Despite this, they demolish monuments. A mockery of the memory of the fallen soldiers! What black ingratitude!”

However, experts consider the offensive on the "historical front" to be part of the long-term strategy of the Poles. For them, overseas money is more valuable than memory.

Boris Yakemenko, historian, political scientist (Russia):

“All this historical memory becomes a tool in the political struggle, a means of extracting certain political dividends, moral grants - in the literal and figurative sense, financial grants - for the implementation of certain things. The horror is that this memory becomes a kind of exchange fund within which we can bargain for something.”

Poland's ambitions and lawlessness

And the Poles are bargaining for a special position in Europe. The country has both NATO bases and American weapons. Moreover, today Poland is at war against its liberators. At the same time, it calls on recent enemies from the Bundeswehr to help. The country agreed to the deployment of German troops in its territory. The criticism of such a decision is unacceptable. But while Poland is trying to teach democracy to the whole world, it is mired in lawlessness itself. Today, Polish activist Wojciech Olszański was tried again for dissent (that is criticism of the authorities). Since April last year, he has been imprisoned in "democratic" Polish torture chambers.

Olszański is a Polish actor, director of historical productions, public figure, blogger. He defends the historical truth, stands for national interests and Poland's exit from the EU. He is a supporter of the alliance with Russia and the policy of Alexander Lukashenko. He considers the United States to be his worst enemy. In general, he is too truthful an activist who calls everything that happens by its proper name. For example, this is how he spoke about an extremist and a notorious traitor to Belarus.

Wojciech Olszański, public figure (Poland):

“What a traitor. Cold, cynical. He has already learned to live at someone else's expense. And what can he say, this 23-year-old guy.”

However, such sincerity and frankness are extremely inconvenient for the Polish authorities, and therefore Olszański could not avoid public reprisals. About 25 lawsuits are currently being held against the truth-teller. The Polish authorities intend to take a true patriot out of the game for a long time, following the ruthless principle: if there is a person, there will be an criminal article.