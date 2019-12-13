Shock! How West "utilizes" old weapons

The country as a huge burial ground of ammunition. NATO with the help of Ukraine gets rid of expired weapons, as the Alliance once did in the case of Yugoslavia. This was told by the former head of the Austrian foreign Ministry. As an example, Karin Kneissl cited unexploded mines on the territory of the countries of the former Yugoslavia. According to her, all these munitions were from NATO arsenals, and they did not detonate because, as in Ukraine today, expired weapons were used. The situation is similar with the Tomahawk missiles that they wanted to get rid of. Some of them were fired from such a high altitude that columns of refugees hit by friendly NATO fire.