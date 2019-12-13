Scholz aware of case of German sentenced in Belarus - stated FRG

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is aware of the case of German citizen Rico Krieger, sentenced to death for terrorism in Belarus, and consular support is provided to him. This was stated by the representative of the FRG Cabinet of Ministers Christiane Hofmann at a briefing in Berlin, reports TASS.

“Of course, the FRG Chancellor is aware of this case and, like the entire federal government, is concerned about these events, in particular the death sentence handed down to this German citizen there,” Hofmann said. At the same time, she emphasized that the German side “is making every effort to provide the sentenced German citizen with intensive consular support.” “Of course, we continue to do so,” Hofmann stated.

While Answering a question about a possible exchange, the government spokeswoman noted that in principle she does not comment on the topic of prisoner exchange.

In her turn, the representative of the German Foreign Ministry emphasized that the agency “from the very beginning provided the above-mentioned prisoner with intensive consular support.” “We are in contact with him and, of course, we are very concerned,” she continued. - As the German government, we are in principle opposed to the death penalty in all circumstances.”