3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Scholz aware of case of German sentenced in Belarus - stated FRG
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is aware of the case of German citizen Rico Krieger, sentenced to death for terrorism in Belarus, and consular support is provided to him. This was stated by the representative of the FRG Cabinet of Ministers Christiane Hofmann at a briefing in Berlin, reports TASS.
“Of course, the FRG Chancellor is aware of this case and, like the entire federal government, is concerned about these events, in particular the death sentence handed down to this German citizen there,” Hofmann said. At the same time, she emphasized that the German side “is making every effort to provide the sentenced German citizen with intensive consular support.” “Of course, we continue to do so,” Hofmann stated.
While Answering a question about a possible exchange, the government spokeswoman noted that in principle she does not comment on the topic of prisoner exchange.
In her turn, the representative of the German Foreign Ministry emphasized that the agency “from the very beginning provided the above-mentioned prisoner with intensive consular support.” “We are in contact with him and, of course, we are very concerned,” she continued. - As the German government, we are in principle opposed to the death penalty in all circumstances.”
By the decision of Minsk Regional Court Krieger was found guilty of committing an act of terrorism, cooperation with a special security service of a foreign state, associated with the commission of actions knowingly aimed at harming the national security of Belarus, agent activity, mercenarism, creation of an extremist group or participation in it. The defendant was also found guilty of illegal possession and carrying of explosives and explosive devices by an organized group, intentional damage to communication routes, which could lead to the death of a person, crash, accident and other serious consequences. Krieger did not appeal the court decision, the verdict came into legal force.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All