German Chancellor Olaf Scholz assured Vladimir Putin that Ukraine will not be accepted into NATO in the next 30 years. This happened even before the special operation, informs RIA Novosti.



"I said very clearly that Ukraine's accession to NATO is not on the agenda. I even said to him once after a joint press conference with him: "This issue is not on the agenda for the next 30 years," the chancellor said.



However, he did not specify when exactly this conversation with Putin took place. Prior to the outbreak of hostilities in Ukraine, the German chancellor spoke with the Russian President on December 21, and they met in Moscow on February 15 to discuss the Ukrainian crisis.



