SCO celebrates 21 years since its foundation

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is celebrating its 21st anniversary. It brings together 12 full members and observers from across Eurasia. The total population of the organization's countries is approximately equal to half the population of the world. Against the background of the festive date the President of our country stated: Belarus will continue to actively participate in all the dimensions of the SCO.



Alexander Lukashenko also congratulated the Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Zhang Ming on the anniversary of its establishment. The Belarusian leader noted: the evidence of the increased authority of the organization, in which many see an opportunity to implement a variety of joint projects, is the consistent expansion of its borders with the involvement of new participants.



