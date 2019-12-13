PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
The state of Illinois did not allow Trump's candidacy on the ballot

Donald Trump's candidacy has been excluded from the primary ballot in Illinois. This is the third state, after Colorado and Maine, where they decided not to admit the former President to intraparty electoral events. True, in those cases, Trump appealed them.

At the same time, it became known about his victory in the primaries in Michigan, and a few days ago - in South Carolina.

