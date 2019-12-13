3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
A fine of 700 euros for a photo with Lenin - this is what the realities of free and democratic Europe look like
A fine of 700 euros for a photo. This is how the realities of free and democratic Europe look like. Kaunas court of Lithuania has imposed a monetary penalty on the coordinator of the "International Neighborhood Forum", Lithuanian activist Erika Švenčienė, for a photo with Lenin. Allegedly it threatens public order and security of the country. Earlier she was fined for photos of the USSR emblem and the caption to the post "People should live, not survive".
The actions of the Latvian police are no less scandalous. The country is still looking for the passengers of one of the buses who sang the song "Katyusha". They are accused of "glorification of aggression". The singers face not only fines but also criminal prosecution.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All