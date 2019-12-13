A fine of 700 euros for a photo with Lenin - this is what the realities of free and democratic Europe look like

A fine of 700 euros for a photo. This is how the realities of free and democratic Europe look like. Kaunas court of Lithuania has imposed a monetary penalty on the coordinator of the "International Neighborhood Forum", Lithuanian activist Erika Švenčienė, for a photo with Lenin. Allegedly it threatens public order and security of the country. Earlier she was fined for photos of the USSR emblem and the caption to the post "People should live, not survive".