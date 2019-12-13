Swedes not ready to change laws to join NATO

Swedes are not ready to give up their laws for the sake of NATO membership. This is evidenced by the results of a poll conducted by the newspaper Dagens Nyheter.

79% of those polled chose the option that the country "must uphold Swedish laws and principles as the rule of law in relation to Turkey. The locals are convinced that this red line should not be crossed, "even if it delays membership" in the alliance. At that only 10% of the respondents chose the option of NATO membership as soon as possible, even if this requires compromises.