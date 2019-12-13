3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Swedes not ready to change laws to join NATO
Swedes are not ready to give up their laws for the sake of NATO membership. This is evidenced by the results of a poll conducted by the newspaper Dagens Nyheter.
79% of those polled chose the option that the country "must uphold Swedish laws and principles as the rule of law in relation to Turkey. The locals are convinced that this red line should not be crossed, "even if it delays membership" in the alliance. At that only 10% of the respondents chose the option of NATO membership as soon as possible, even if this requires compromises.
Earlier, the Secretary General of the organization expressed the opinion that Stockholm and Helsinki would join the bloc in the current year. However, Hungary and Turkey still did not approve Scandinavian countries' application to join NATO.
President
All
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All