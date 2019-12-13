3.42 RUB
President of Belarus informs about projects of Ministry of Construction and Architecture, which will reduce the imports
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has been informed about the projects that will reduce the import component in the construction sector. This was told to journalists by Minister of Architecture and Construction Ruslan Parkhamovich following the meeting with the head of state, where the state and development of the mineral resource base of the country were discussed, BelTA reports.
"Unfortunately, at present we can't work without imports. Even though the share of imports is small, only 15% of raw materials, but it is still present. That is why the main task for the near future is to address the issue of import substitution," the Minister said.
He noted that at present Belarus has a surplus of basic minerals, which are used for the production of construction products. We are talking, for example, about sand and building stone. Some deposits are able to meet the needs for more than 200 years ahead. "But really we will deal today and pay special attention to what we have to buy for foreign currency," said Ruslan Parhamovich.
At the meeting, he reported on a number of investment projects envisioned for implementation. The first is the creation of artificial gypsum stone on the basis of chemical production waste. The second direction is the production of soda ash.
