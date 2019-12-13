EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Xi Jinping voices condition for peace conference on Ukraine to Scholz

A mild reproach to the Swiss initiative. Xi Jinping named a condition for holding a peace conference on Ukraine to Scholz.

The Chinese leader noted that for the early restoration of peace, it is necessary to pay attention specifically to peace and stability, not to pursue their own interests. China, Xi Jinping stressed, is in favor of a peace conference, which is recognized by both sides of the conflict - both Russia and Ukraine.

We shall remind you that Kiev earlier said that it had sent Beijing an invitation to the conference, which will be held in Switzerland in June without Russia's participation, but has not received a response yet.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All