3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Xi Jinping voices condition for peace conference on Ukraine to Scholz
A mild reproach to the Swiss initiative. Xi Jinping named a condition for holding a peace conference on Ukraine to Scholz.
The Chinese leader noted that for the early restoration of peace, it is necessary to pay attention specifically to peace and stability, not to pursue their own interests. China, Xi Jinping stressed, is in favor of a peace conference, which is recognized by both sides of the conflict - both Russia and Ukraine.
We shall remind you that Kiev earlier said that it had sent Beijing an invitation to the conference, which will be held in Switzerland in June without Russia's participation, but has not received a response yet.
President
All
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Lukashenko urges to wear Belarusian clothes, and not "rush for Gucci, Versace and other junk"
Lukashenko to Rakhmon: I highly appreciate our friendship, your fortitude and courage
President of Belarus: Strong regions mean strong country!
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All