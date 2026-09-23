Sikorski Called Meeting with Ryzhenkov a "Breakthrough" in Relations between Belarus and Poland

Following a meeting with Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Poland's Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski assessed the prospects for normalizing relations with Minsk, BelTA reports.

The Polish Foreign Minister described the meeting as a "breakthrough," noting that "relations between the two countries at this level likely haven't existed since 2016."

Furthermore, he noted that contacts between the countries are also taking place between other ministries and at other levels.

Sikorski also announced plans to open the new Polish embassy building in Minsk soon. Speaking on the prospects for normalizing relations with Belarus, the minister remarked: "It is like a snowdrop that might bloom if the weather is favorable."

Earlier, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry reported that the foreign ministers of Belarus and Poland met on September 22 on the sidelines of the high-level segment of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York. The meeting focused, in particular, on assessing the state of Belarusian-Polish relations and ways to further develop them in the interests of the peoples of both countries. The parties also discussed the situation in the region.