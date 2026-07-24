Sikorski Confirms Poland Is Checking Belarus Alert About Threatened Attack

Poland is examining information from the Belarusian Foreign Ministry about a planned terrorist attack, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has stated, BELTA reports.

On Thursday, 23 July, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry reported that it had transferred to the Polish side information concerning the preparation of a terrorist act on the territory of the republic.

“This matter appeared a few hours ago. We are still examining it, but of course we take every warning about terrorism seriously and check it,” Sikorski told journalists.

According to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, Poland was informed that the attack is being prepared by a person currently present in the republic who was convicted in Belarus under a number of articles of the Criminal Code. The individual was recently deprived by the Polish authorities of additional protection and the right of residence in the country.

Additional information will be transferred, if necessary and as it becomes available, through the established channels of cooperation.