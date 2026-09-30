Sikorski Describes Current State of Relations with Minsk as Slight Thaw

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has described the current state of relations with Minsk as a "slight thaw," TASS reports.

"A slight warming in relations has emerged, as Belarus has taken the steps demanded by successive Polish governments," Sikorski noted in an interview with the newspaper Rzeczpospolita. According to the diplomat, the warming of ties between Warsaw and Minsk was driven by an improved situation at the Polish-Belarusian border and the release of journalist Andrzej Poczobut, who is of Polish descent.

Sikorski also made no secret of the fact that Poland seeks to prevent further rapprochement between Russia and Belarus. He emphasized that it is in Warsaw's interest for Minsk to maintain "state independence vis-à-vis Russia."

On September 23, Sikorski announced a meeting with Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York; this was the first meeting between the two countries' foreign ministers in a decade.

Photo: RIA Novosti