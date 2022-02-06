Symmetrical answer: transit of Lithuanian goods by rail through Belarus stopped on February

The following situation, among other things, shows that one has to speak to the official Lithuania in the language they understand - the language of restrictions. Therefore, in response to the prohibition of transit of our potash fertilizers and their transshipment via the ports of Klaipeda we responded symmetrically by stopping the transit of similar Lithuanian goods by railroad through our country (they including oil products, chemical and mineral fertilizers - and they are transported via Belarus for over a billion dollars annually). The restrictions will take effect on Monday. The losses to the Lithuanian supply chain are expected to run into hundreds of millions of euros, plus fines and lawsuits.

This is far from a constructive business dialogue, but, hopefully, fair and understandable to the West. After all, our partners have long forgotten about the business approach. Lithuania has violated all the agreements on railway communication, transit documents, as well as previously approved applications. Once again they have demonstrated to the whole world their unreliability as a trade partner. In the interests of ordinary people of the two countries, the Belarusian side is still open to dialogue with the official Vilnius, but the issues must be resolved in the legal field.

Our government has new logistics schemes via seaports of our reliable partners. The demand for Belarusian goods against the background of Western sanctions (no matter how much the initiators of the conflict might want it) is not getting any smaller. The countermeasures have already made Vilnius and Warsaw nervous. After all, bypassing Belarus increases the number of transit countries, travel time, and the need to change transport several times along the route due to the different format of the railway track.