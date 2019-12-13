3.40 RUB
Syria sends letter to UN about US war crimes in Raqqa
There is another eloquent example of double standards. Syria sent a letter to the UN about war crimes by the US-led coalition. The document notes that the U.S. military operation conducted in Raqqa in 2017 led to the "almost complete destruction of the city and thousands of its civilians." The Syrian Foreign Ministry statement stressed that the military operation was carried out through the destruction of infrastructure, siege and indiscriminate air strikes on civilians and firing of heavy missiles.
Turkey's military operation in northern Iraq does not interest the international community
Turkey, a U.S. NATO ally, is also conducting a military operation in northern Iraq. Baghdad calls the situation unacceptable and in violation of international covenants and laws. Meanwhile, Brussels and Washington remain indifferently silent. And all the forces of the information war are directed in the other direction.
