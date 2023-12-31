Air defense system over Rostov Region destroys three Ukrainian UAVs

The Russian air defense system destroyed three Ukrainian UAVs over the Rostov Region. This was reported by TASS with reference to the Russian Defense Ministry.

"On December 31 this year at about 17:40, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using aircraft-type drones on objects on the territory of the Russian Federation was foiled. Three Ukrainian UAVs were destroyed over the territory of the Rostov Region by air defense on duty," it noted.