Situation around US and Greenland to Replace Ukraine as Main Topic at Davos Forum

The situation with Greenland will be the main topic at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. As Politico reports, Ukraine, once a key topic, is being relegated to the background.

European leaders are calling Trump's pressure on Greenland the most serious problem in decades. EU representatives want to use the forum to persuade the US president to reverse steps they believe are undermining NATO.

The forum begins on January 19 in Davos, Switzerland, and runs until the 23rd. Trump is expected to arrive on January 21-22 for a series of meetings.