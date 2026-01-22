Situation Is Extremely Difficult" — Kiev Residents Urged to Stock Up on Water, Food, and Medicines

Kiev Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has urged residents of the city to prepare emergency supplies of food, water, and medicines. This information was reported by TASS.

"Honestly, the situation is extremely difficult. And it may not even be the most critical moment yet. Make sure to stock up on food, water, and necessary medicines. Those who have the opportunity to leave the city for the countryside, where there are alternative sources of food and warmth, should not dismiss it," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The mayor also called on employers to "organize flexible work schedules and, where possible, transfer employees to remote work."

According to Klitschko, "the capital is preparing for various scenarios of development due to the very challenging situation with energy supplies." In each district, there are heating points where people can find shelter overnight, and where they will be provided with food and hygiene products. Hospitals and social institutions continue to operate in the city.