PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

The situation on the southern border of the U.S. is a threat to national security

Migrants as a threat. The head of the US Border Patrol Service called the situation on the southern border of the country a threat to national security. According to him, the number of cases of detention of migrants at the border since the beginning of the fiscal year is gradually approaching a million, and by the end of the year the number of incidents may reach more than 2 million. And those are just the cases that authorities are aware of.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All