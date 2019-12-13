Fighting continues in Ukraine. The Russian Armed Forces have taken full control of the city of Kherson. The Russian Ministry of Defence has assured that the civilian infrastructure, life support facilities and transport in Kherson are operating in in a regular mode. There is no shortage of food and essential goods.



In Kiev, high-precision guns were used to strike technological facilities of the Security Service of Ukraine and the 72nd Main Center for Psychological Operations. The Russian military also knocked out of service the control room of the Kiev TV tower. DNR troops are currently occupying the village of Volnovakha and fighting on the outskirts of Mariupol.



Humanitarian corridors have been set up for the city's residents. Since the start of the special military operation, the DNR troops have advanced 58 kilometers, while the LNR grouping has advanced 75 kilometers. Now representatives of the Donetsk People's Republic are trying through negotiations to get the Ukrainian military in Mariupol to lay down their arms. The common sense reasoning - not to fight someone else's war - is also voiced by ordinary Ukrainians.



